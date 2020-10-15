This is a cardinal nest, found and photographed by Becky Field of Orono. It's not woven like an oriole nest nor held together with mud like a robin's. Cardinals build by poking sticks and, here, pine needles into a mass that is held together by the friction of the components. It would be hidden deep in a bush or a tangle of vines.
