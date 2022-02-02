Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson announced Wednesday morning that he won't seek re-election for the office in November.

Hutchinson crashed his county-issued sport utility vehicle in December after drinking at a sheriff's conference in Alexandria. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving offense and was sentenced to two years probation.

Since the incident, the majority of the Hennepin County Board, other elected leaders and community groups have called for his resignation. Hutchinson said initially that he had no plans to step down.

But in a statement Wednesday, the sheriff said: "After spending time over the past month having discussions with family, friends and supporters, I have made the difficult decision to not seek re-election for Hennepin County Sheriff in the 2022 election. Early this morning I informed my staff of my decision to not seek re-election."

Hutchinson took office in 2018 after narrowly defeated longtime incumbent Rich Stanek, who recently announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for governor. Before becoming sheriff, Hutchinson was a sergeant with Metro Transit police.

