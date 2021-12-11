Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was charged with four misdemeanor drunken driving offenses Friday after crashing his SUV near Alexandria.

His blood alcohol content was 0.13%, higher than the state legal limit of 0.08%. He crashed his vehicle at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-94 after attending a state sheriffs convention.

At the direction of the Douglas County attorney, the Minnesota State Patrol served Hutchinson a summons at Alomere Hospital Friday, where is recovering from accident injuries. He is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle under the Influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.

Hutchinson's blood alcohol content was determined by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis of the urine sample