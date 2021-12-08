Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is suspected of driving while drunk under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a vehicle early Wednesday in western Minnesota, state authorities said.

The rollover wreck occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 about 5 miles east of Alexandria, the State Patrol said.

Hutchinson, driving the Hennepin County vehicle, suffered noncritical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Alomere Hospital, the patrol said. No one else was in the vehicle, which is owned by Hennepin County.

Hutchinson acknowledged in a statement making the "inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol."

Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash scene "and suspected impairment," according to a statement from the patrol that made no reference of Hutchinson's elected post.

A state trooper obtained a warrant from a court and collected a urine sample from Hutchinson "to determine impairment, which is standard procedure when impairment is suspected in a crash and a person is transported to the hospital," the statement continued.

Charges are pending based on the results of the sample and a review by the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

Hutchinson released his own statement acknowledging that he is being investigated for driving under the influence and suffered "serious but non life-threatening" injuries.

"I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol, and I am deeply sorry. As the chief law enforcement officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision. I am relieved that no one else was injured in the crash. I will immediately address my personal issues surrounding alcohol and seek the help I need to continue to serve the people of Hennepin County."

The Sheriff's Office was alerted by the State Department of Public Safety that it would be sending out a news release about the crash, said agency spokesman Bruce Gordon. Hutchinson's roughly 140-word statement was released to the media moments later.