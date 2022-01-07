A majority of the Hennepin County Board has called for the resignation of Sheriff David Hutchinson following a drunken driving crash near Alexandria, Minn., last month.

Five of the seven county commissioners issued statements demanding that the first-term sheriff resign his position. Since he is elected by voters, the board has no authority to remove him.

District 3 Commissioner Marion Greene, who serves as county board chair, tweeted Thursday that Hutchinson's "actions and subsequent comments have eroded public confidence [in] his ability to serve and equitably enforce laws."

In a statement Friday, Hutchinson said that he is "fully committed to continuing to serve the people of Hennepin County who elected me. I will let the citizens, not politicians, decide my future in November."

Hutchinson was elected in 2019, narrowly defeating incumbent Rich Stanek. He is up for re-election in November. The county paid the sheriff $188,775 last year.

Hutchinson drank at a sheriff association conference and crashed his county-owned vehicle in a ditch about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 8. He suffered multiple injuries and is expected to pay back the county for the damages to the vehicle.

He is now attending outpatient therapy and took responsibility for the crash, saying he is struggling with alcohol addiction.

The sheriff had a blood alcohol content of 0.13%, according to a test of his urine; the state legal limit is 0.08%, but only 0.04% while carrying a firearm, as Hutchinson was at the time of the crash.

He was charged with four misdemeanor drunken driving charges, but pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree driving under the influence of alcohol, the lowest level of criminal offense available under Minnesota law.

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson, whose office prosecuted Hutchinson, said the complete file in the case does not become public until 30 days after sentencing, which occurred on Dec. 20, when he was put on probation for two years.

After pleading guilty, a newly unsealed search warrant in Becker County District Court indicated that an open bottle of bourbon "was observed inside the passenger compartment," which is against the law.

The warrant also said that Hutchinson repeatedly told state troopers that he was not driving when the crash occurred, a revelation that triggered calls to resign from county board members.

Hutchinson told the Star Tribune before the warrant was unsealed that while at the Minnesota Sheriffs Association winter gathering he had drinks at a hospitality suite in the evening and eventually went back to his room, where he intended to spend the night. But he said he couldn't sleep, packed his bag and decided to make the trip back to the Twin Cities.

Staff Writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.