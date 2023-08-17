A Hennepin County commissioner announced plans Thursday to retire early from his elected position to lead a nonprofit housing organization, a move he called "an unexpected opportunity" that allows him to work on the region's housing crisis.

Commissioner Chris LaTondresse will resign Sept. 21, the county confirmed. A special election will be held to find a replacement, with the election date to be announced soon, said a county spokesperson.

LaTondresse, the Sixth District commissioner, said he feels bittersweet about leaving the County Board, but his new role with St. Paul-based Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative has both personal meaning for him and good timing.

LaTondresse said as a child he experienced homelessness when his family returned to the United States after five years abroad doing missionary work and was unable to find a place to live.

"Housing has always been not just close to my heart but rooted in my family's experience," he said. He's also motivated by state legislation passed this year for new housing: a $1 billion, one-time investment in housing along with a new seven county metro-area sales tax for housing of 0.25% that should generate about $200 million annually.

"We're at a really critical time as a state on housing," he said.

LaTondresse was elected to his first term as commissioner in 2020. He was chair of the county's Housing and Redevelopment Authority for his first two years on the board. His district includes Edina, Minnetonka, Hopkins, northern Eden Prairie, Orono, Excelsior, Wayzata, Shorewood, Mound, Deephaven, Spring Park, Minnetonka Beach, Greenwood, Tonka Bay, Long Lake and Woodland.

LaTondresse said Thursday that when he learned the CEO of Beacon would retire, he decided he would pursue the job if the organization sought him out. They called him, and when he was named a finalist, he notified the county administrator. LaTondresse said he started notifying other commissioners about two weeks ago that he would be leaving the board.

"It's bittersweet. I really do love serving as a commissioner," he said.