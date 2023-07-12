A head-on collision in western Wisconsin caused by a wrong-way driver has now claimed a second life, officials said Tuesday.

Ceirra D. Ellis, 27, of Golden Valley, was severely injured in the crash on June 11 shortly after midnight while she was a passenger on Interstate 94 near Menomonie. She died three weeks later at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The driver heading the wrong way in his car on westbound I-94, Benjamin P. Wilfer, 33, of Eau Claire, Wis., died at the scene, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Also badly injured in an SUV with Ellis were boys ages 6 and 8. The patrol did not release their names.

The SUV's driver, 28-year-old Demarie J. Ward, of Chicago, survived his injuries, the patrol said.

Wilfer was driving his car east on westbound I-94 when he hit the SUV, according to the patrol.