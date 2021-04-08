"Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's juggernaut musical that was slated to turbocharge the post-pandemic reopening of touring Broadway in Minneapolis in July, has been postponed yet again,

The reason, as ever, is "COVID," said Dale Stark, press rep for the Hennepin Theatre Trust, which presents touring Broadway in Minneapolis.

Originally scheduled for the fall of 2020, the five-week run of "Hamilton" has been moved to April 4-May 7, 2023. Season-ticket holders will be automatically rescheduled for those dates. Those who wish to can also obtain a credit, a refund or donate to the trust, a nonprofit. (Individual tickets to the show had not gone on sale.)

"The health and well-being of our audiences, casts, crew and staff remains a top priority," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "The Trust continues to consult with local, state and national health officials and advisers in all decisions related to reopening in the safest manner possible,"

Minneapolis' Broadway season now plans to launch in September with "Come From Away," the musical by composers Irene Sankoff and David Hein about airline passengers stranded in Newfoundland during the 9/11 terrorist attacks (Sept. 7-19). That show will be followed by "Disney's Frozen," headlined by Twin Cities actor Caroline Innerbichler (Oct. 7-24), then director Daniel Fish's Tony-winning revival of "Oklahoma!" (Nov. 9-14).

The full slate continues into next year.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've come to understand and appreciate just how deeply shared experiences such as attending live events, spending an evening with friends or dining out in restaurants impact us as people," Nerenhausen continued. "The totality of these shared experiences contribute to the vibrancy and economic vitality of the Hennepin Theatre District."