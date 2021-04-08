Kane Brown of "What Ifs" and "Heaven" fame will become the first country star to headline all 29 NBA arenas on the same tour, including Target Center next Jan. 21.

Meanwhile, rockers Rage Against the Machine, who were scheduled to play the Minneapolis arena Aug. 2-3, have postponed their tour with hip-hop duo Run the Jewels until next spring. The new dates at Target Center are May 15-16.

Brown, who played in the 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, will launch his Blessed & Free Tour on Oct. 1 in Sacramento. Since 2017, he has scored five No. 1 country hits, including "Lose It" and "Homesick."

With a distinctive baritone and a bent for bringing elements of R&B and hip-hop into country, Brown has recorded with such noncountry artists as Marshmello, Khalid and Nelly, as well as with Nashville mainstays Lauren Alaina and Chris Young.

Brown, 27, a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., last released an album, "Experiment," in 2018. However, he issued his third EP, "Mixtape Vol. 1," in August 2020.

Brown appeared at Target Center in 2018 opening for Chris Young.

Chase Rice and Restless Road will open Brown's 2022 Minneapolis concert.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16. Presale registration is available now at kanebrownlive.com.

