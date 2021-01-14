Broadway producers and presenters in Minneapolis are hoping that after 16 months, the coronavirus shutdown finally will be over and people will be able to gather again. They are banking on a raft of high-wattage shows, from "Hamilton" to "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," to bring apprehensive patrons back to the theater.

But after so many postponements, will the schedule stick this time?

That remains to be seen. Officials at the Hennepin Theatre Trust, which presents shows at the Orpheum and State Theatres, said that they will continue to follow health safety protocols. But they are hopeful.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've come to understand and appreciate how deeply shared experiences impact us as people," said trust president and CEO Mark Nerenhausen.

The dozen productions the trust has scheduled include nearly all of the titles postponed from 2019 and 2020 seasons, save for "Tootsie," which has been replaced by "Pretty Woman: The Musical."

"Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning juggernaut, is slated to kick off the 2021-2022 touring Broadway season July 27. After "Hamilton," which plays the Orpheum through Aug. 29, the other titles are "Come From Away," set in the Canadian town of Gander that welcomed fliers stranded by the 9/11 terrorist attacks (Sept. 7-19); "Disney's Frozen," headlined by local-star-made-good Caroline Innerbichler (Oct. 7-24, 2021), and director Daniel Fish's Tony-winning revival of "Oklahoma!" (Nov. 9-14).

"Anastasia," the musical about a surviving Russian royal, fills the all-important holiday slot (Dec. 7-19) before short engagements of the ever-popular "Jersey Boys" (Jan. 4-9, 2022), "Cats," (Jan. 25-30, 2022) and "Pretty Woman: The Musical," (Feb. 22-27, 2022).

"Hadestown," Anaïs Mitchell's eight-time Tony-winning show that retells Greek myths, also has a short engagement (March 15-20, 2022), as does "The Prom," which is based on a Mississippi town's bigoted reaction to a girl bringing her girlfriend to the prom, (April 12-17, 2022).

The final shows on the roster are "Moulin Rouge!" the jukebox musical that incorporates contemporary songs such as Beyonce's "Single Ladies" and Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" (May 18-June 5, 2022) and the Motown show "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Time of the Temptations (June 28-July 10, 2022).

Season ticket packages, which range from $255 to $310, are available for purchase at HennepinTheatreTrust and by phone at 1-800-859-7469.

