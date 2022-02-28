A Rochester man who fled to Mexico with his wife after being charged with setting fire to a St. Paul school and two stores during rioting in the Twin Cities soon after the police killing of George Floyd has pleaded guilty.

Jose A. Felan Jr. 35, pleaded guilty in federal court in Minneapolis last week to arson in connection with the fires set on May 28, 2020, three days after Floyd's death in Minneapolis. His sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Felan and Yousif, 23, were detained by authorities in Mexico after the U.S. Marshals Service located them in February 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released photos and videos of the couple about a month after the fires along with a $20,000 reward for their capture, saying they were known to wear wigs, hair extensions and hats as disguises while hiding out in Mexico.

Along with Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul, located in the 1200 block of W. University Avenue, Felan and Yousif were accused of setting fire to a Goodwill store in the same block as the school, and 7 Mile Sportswear in the 500 block of W. University Avenue.

A third defendant in the torching of the school, Mohamed Hussein Abdi, and Felan were captured on surveillance video setting fire to the school, according to the criminal complaint against Abdi.

Abdi, of Maplewood, was seen pouring clear liquid on the cafeteria floor and into a trash can before starting a fire using a "liquid-soaked garment," the charges against him read.

Felan did the same outside the cafeteria door with a chemical he had in a bag, the complaint read.

Items recovered by ATF investigators from the charred school "were consistent with" items located at the targeted Goodwill store, where Felan was seen starting the fire minutes before the school was set ablaze, the charges against Abdi read.

Felan has a criminal record that includes drug offenses, burglary and aggravated assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Abdi, 20, was sentenced in early February to five years' probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. He also was ordered to pay more than $34,000 in restitution for the damage he and Felan caused.

Yousif was with Felan when he set the fires and helped him escape capture. In September, she pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

A sentencing date for Yousif is pending. Her attorney, Bruce Rivers, has argued in a court filing that she be spared prison and be sentenced to probation.

Rivers wrote that Yousif was ostracized from her family by Felan and "was essentially under the spell and control of her husband."