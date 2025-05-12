Guardians take on the Brewers in first of 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (20-21, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (23-17, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Guardians: Edward Lively (2-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -133, Guardians +113; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.
Cleveland has a 23-17 record overall and a 12-7 record at home. The Guardians have an 11-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Milwaukee has an 8-14 record on the road and a 20-21 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.