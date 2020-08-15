A green heron spends a lot of time at our backyard pond, presenting many photo opps. The bird grooms, it moves between hunting perches, it catches minnows and frogs. The fish is a mud minnow.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Green heron in action
Catching fish and frogs
Home & Garden
Is your birdbath too deep?
Chickadee almost drowns in overfilled basin
Home & Garden
Bird named for Confederate Army officer has new name
McCown's longspur is no more
Home & Garden
We love the wrong animals
Wild creatures need more of our attention
Home & Garden
Rule for eating a bullhead
Always swallow head first