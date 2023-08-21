DULUTH — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will ask for more than $1 billion in federal funding to rebuild the Blatnik Bridge — the 60 year-old primary connector between Duluth and Superior, Wis. that is in dire need of repair.

The governors jointly announced the ask on Monday, which would pull funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Minnesota and Wisconsin's Department of Transportation, which are sharing the cost and planning, both have already committed $400 million toward the project.

Walz described the bridge as "a critical piece of infrastructure" and said he and Evers intend for it to be rebuilt and modernized as quickly as possible.

"The Blatnik Bridge connects the Twin Ports communities and economies of Duluth and Superior — it provides a vital route for regional commerce, tourism and emergency services," Walz said in a news release.

The Blatnik Bridge carries traffic traveling on Interstate 535 and US 53, and more than 33,000 vehicles per day cross. Per year, 265,000 trucks carrying $2.6 billion in domestic goods and $1.07 billion in international use this route. The bridge straddles the St. Louis Bay.

"The Blatnik Bridge is overdue for an upgrade, and we are ready to act and no longer rely on regular maintenance efforts," WisDOT secretary Craig Thompson said in a news release.

Planning for the project began in 2020. The four-lane, 1.5-mile Blatnik is one of two major spans connecting the cities. The Richard I. Memorial Bridge is slightly less traveled. Transportation officials in the past have cited the bridge structure, vehicle mobility and safety as reasons for a new bridge. A multiuse path, which it doesn't currently have, is also part of the plan. It could potentially be used by service vehicles, without disrupting traffic.

In December 2022, transportation officials shared with the public potential plans for the alignment and interchange of the bridge. It could be built along the same route or with a slight westward alignment shift at the heart of the bridge. They recommended an interchange that connects Hwy. 53 with Hammond Ave. and N. 3rd Street, which soliciting recommendations from the communities.

Pres. Joe Biden visited the bridge in March 2022 to highlight the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed in Nov. 2021 — and how it could help the bridge that was already operating with load restrictions and in need of truss repair. The funding would cover much of the project's budget and, if secured, construction could begin in 2027.