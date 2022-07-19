DULUTH — After nearly two years of planning, transportation officials have narrowed the plans for how the Blatnik Bridge, a more than 60-year-old connector between here and Superior, Wis., should merge with U.S.-53 — and its alignment along the way.

One thing is clear: The bridge will be rebuilt, though whether it happens all at once or in stages is still to be decided.

Minnesota's second-longest bridge currently carries I-535 traffic across the St. Louis Bay and on to Hammond Avenue, a main north-south road through Superior. Project officials from the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation — the agencies that will split the cost and decision-making — are recommending a reroute that would dish traffic on to U.S.-53 rather than into the street that mixes business and residential properties.

The two options for alignment include keeping the bridge unmoved or shifting the structure to the west as it crosses the bay, then connecting with the original route as it crosses into Superior.

"To get here, we've considered everything," said Pat Huston, assistant district engineer for major projects at MNDot. "We're at a very limited number of reasonable alternatives."

The bridge, which serves more than 33,000 vehicles per day, will ultimately be entirely rebuilt, according to Huston. Funding for the project, how the rebuilt is handled, and a timeline are still in the works.

MNDot is looking for public feedback. A community survey, available on its website, is open through July 21.

Huston said that in the next few months, each of the options will be considered more closely, including traffic studies, cost analysis and environmental impact. He expects officials to have sorted through the alternatives by winter 2022-23.

The 1.5-mile Blatnik Bridge is one of two major bridges — including the slightly less-traveled Richard I. Bong Memorial — between Duluth and Superior. As its neared the end of its lifespan has required additional maintenance, specifically truss work. Transportation officials cite the bridge structure, vehicle mobility and vehicle safety as a reason for a new bridge — in addition to the need for a walking-biking path, which it doesn't currently have.

Pres. Joe Biden visited the bridge earlier this year when he made a stop in the Twin Ports to talk about his $1.6 billion infrastructure law — which directly affects the connector.

The cost of repairs to the Blatnik isn't yet known, but officials are using $1.8 billion as a general figure and are in the process of applying for competitive grants. Work could start as early as 2026.

The Blatnik Bridge is in the process of getting concrete patching, sealing and joint repairs in addition to being cleaned, painted and a repaired drainage systems, leading to lane closures and detours. The current project is expected to run through the end of September.