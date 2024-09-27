High Schools

Livestream: Watch the Star Tribune Game of the Week featuring Duluth Denfeld and RB Taye Manns at North Branch for free

The Star Tribune and NSPN.tv are livestreaming Friday’s high school football game at 6 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 27, 2024 at 1:58AM

2024 Star Tribune high school football spotlight games

Watch some of Minnesota’s best high school teams in live streams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Week 5: Duluth Denfeld vs. North Branch, 6 p.m., Sept. 27.

Star Tribune staff

