Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to use his annual address in front of legislators on Sunday night to do a little lobbying — and a lot of reflecting.

The Democrat will deliver his fourth State of the State address at 6 p.m. on the Minnesota House floor, where he gave his first address as governor in 2019.

With just one month remaining in the 2022 legislative session, Walz is expected to make the case to lawmakers and the public for his priorities to spend a nearly $9.3 billion surplus this year, including one-time tax rebate checks, public safety funding for communities, a boost for classrooms and policies such as paid family leave.

The governor is also rounding out an unprecedented first term in office, one that will be largely defined by his managing of the once-a-century COVID-19 pandemic and response to the racial reckoning that followed George Floyd's killing.

Historically, governors have used the final address of their term to reflect on the challenges facing the state and the accomplishments of their administration. Walz is seeking a second term in November.

More than a half dozen Republicans are angling for the nomination to challenge, arguing he abused emergency powers and overstepped in his response to the pandemic.

Walz's return to the Capitol for the speech is a sign of some normalcy after more than two years of the pandemic. Walz delivered his 2020 State of the State address from quarantine in the governor's residence, after an exposure to COVID-19. His third address was recorded in his old social studies classroom in Mankato West High School.

Minnesota lawmakers have accomplished little so far this session with a May 23 deadline to adjourn. Leaders at the divided Capitol have widely diverging plans on how to spend the state's budget surplus to cut taxes and address rising violent crime.

The only major agreement they've reached so far this year is to spend $700 million to extend a state program credited with keeping insurance premiums down on the individual marketplace.

The governor has said he'll present a proposal in his speech to try to break a deadlock at the Capitol over replenishing the state's drained unemployment insurance fund and bonus checks for workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.