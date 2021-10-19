Tim Walz is seeking a second term as Minnesota governor, officially launching his campaign on Tuesday after months of quietly raising money and staffing up for the 2022 election.

The announcement means the Democrat will be back in front of voters next fall after an unprecedented first term dominated by civil unrest and a once-in-a-century pandemic. He announced his re-election campaign in a video release Tuesday morning, leaning heavily into his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I've seen Minnesotans from all walks of life come together in order to fight the virus, save lives and get our state on the path to recovery," Walz said in a release. "We're not done yet, but Peggy and I are excited to continue that fight with you."

Walz will be once again joined on the ticket by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the first Native statewide elected official and a former legislator.

The former schoolteacher and congressman from Mankato handily won the governor's race four years ago with a coalition built around a message of bridging rural and urban divisions in the state. He's become a household name since then for his response to COVID-19, including instituting a statewide mask mandate and school and business closures to slow the spread of the virus.

More than a half-dozen candidates are already seeking the Republican nomination to challenge him next year, including former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, state Sen. Michelle Benson and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, who is training his criticism on Walz's response to the pandemic.

Gov. Tim Walz toured the Gordon Parks High School’s vaccination clinic to promote vaccines for 12-17 yr olds. Here, Walz spoke outside the school to media members following the tour Monday in St. Paul. Behind Walz is Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. ] DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in St. Paul, MN Gov. Tim Walz toured the Gordon Parks High School’s vaccination clinic to promote vaccines for 12-17 yr olds.**Jennifer Fleming-Harvey,cq

Walz's approval rating spiked at the start of the pandemic but declined after a year of civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd's killing and COVID-19 restrictions. A September Minnesota Poll found his approval rating had dipped to 49%, with 44% saying they disapproved of his job as governor and 7% unsure. His support is split starkly along partisan and regional lines.

But campaign's first video doesn't shy away from the pandemic, touting the administration's push on vaccinations and describing Walz as a governor who made the "tough calls" during the worst of COVID-19. Flanagan and Walz warn against Republicans who are "trying to take us backward."

"Their dangerous views discouraging vaccines and masking, and downplaying COVID put politics ahead of science and put lives at risk," Flanagan said.

