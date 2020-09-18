Gophers heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson defeated Trent Hillger of Wisconsin on a technical fall in the first period Thursday night in an outdoor exhibition match during the Beat the Streets charity card. The score was 11-0 when the match between two first-team All-America wrestlers was halted.

Minnesota natives split in two other matches. Augsburg’s Emily Shilson of Maple Grove defeated Felicity Taylor 10-0 at 53 kg while Seth Gross, a former NCAA champion from Apple Valley, lost 21-15 to Joe Colon at 63 kg.

Carlson wins third Senior Am title

Leif Carlson of Keller Golf Club won the 99th MGA Senior Championship for the third time with a closing 73 for a 2-over 218 total at Burl Oaks Golf Club in Minnetrista. Steve Whittaker of Pebble Creek took second place with a 220.

