GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY SERIES PREVIEW

vs. Bemidji State; 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday

TV: B1G+ (streaming, subscription required)

For the fans: Friday is Student Night, with raffle prizes awarded to U students throughout the evening. The WCHA's 25th anniversary will be recognized during both games.

. . .

Rachel Blount's preview:

Opening bell: The No. 3 Gophers (11-2-0, 7-2-0 WCHA) are riding a six-game win streak capped by one of their best games of the season. They dominated No. 8 Cornell last Saturday with a balanced offense and stifling defense. It's been a far different situation at Bemidji State (1-12-1, 1-9-0), which went winless in its first 12 games before a 3-2 overtime victory over Minnesota State Mankato on Nov. 17.

Watch her: Abbey Murphy was in the spotlight before the Gophers' season even began, and she's only gotten stronger. The forward has 15 goals in 13 games, leading the nation with 1.15 goals per game, and was named WCHA forward of the month Thursday. Murphy contributed three goals and an assist in last week's wins over Harvard and Cornell.

Forecast: The Gophers have played seven of their past eight games on the road, and they're eager to play on Ridder Arena ice for just the third time this season. Expect them to extend their win streak over Bemidji State, which stands at 18 games. The Beavers sit at or near the bottom of the national rankings on offense (1.07 goals per game) and defense (4.21 goals allowed per game). Anything other than a Gophers sweep would be a shock.

. . .

