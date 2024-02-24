Madison Kaiser had a goal and assist and Ava Lindsay had three assists as the Gophers women's hockey team closed out its regular season with a 4-2 victory over Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at Ridder Arena.

The fourth-ranked Gophers (25-7-2, 19-7-2 WCHA) will play host to Minnesota State Mankato in a best-of-three series next weekend in the first round of the WCHA playoffs. Eighth-ranked Minnesota Duluth (18-12-4, 15-11-2) will play host to St. Cloud State in the first round.

Kaiser's power-play goal midway through the first period gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead. Peyton Hemp scored with seven minutes remaining in the second period to extend the Gophers' lead to 2-0.

Mannon McMahon's goal 78 seconds in the third period got the Bulldogs within 2-1, but a power-play goal by Emma Kreisz with five minutes, 22 seconds left restored the Gophers' two-goal lead. Mary Kate O'Brien scored with 75 seconds remaining to pull the Bulldogs within 3-2, but Abbey Murphy scored an empty-netter with five seconds remaining — her nation-leading 31st goal of the season.

Gophers goalie Lucy Morgan had 23 saves. Ève Gascon stopped 26 shots for UMD.