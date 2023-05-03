The Gophers women's basketball team added a veteran guard via the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday in Janay Sanders.

Sanders, a North Carolina native, began her college career at LaSalle and played the last three seasons at Appalachian State.

The 5-11 Sanders will have one year of eligibility. She has already earned both an undergraduate degree and her masters.

Sanders led Appalachian State in scoring last season (13.5) and also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

"Janay is a versatile guard and she brings a veteran presence to our team,'' Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a release by the team. "Janay has a great knack for scoring, for getting to the rim to create for herself and for her teammates, and she gets to the free throw line at a great rate.''