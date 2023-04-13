Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Grace Grocholski, a high-scoring Wisconsin guard, is officially a member of the Gophers women's basketball team, joining new Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit. Grocholski has signed her national letter of intent.

A top-100 recruit by ESPN, Grocholoski — who led Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wis., to consecutive large-school state championships — had originally decided to play for Plitzuweit at West Virginia, but re-opened her recruiting after Plitzuweit moved to Minnesota. Grocholski announced her decision last month.

The 5-10 guard averaged 24.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals as a senior at Kettle Moraine, and finished her high school career with 2,294 points, the 13th most in state high school history. "Grace is an incredible young lady and a person who competes in everything she does,'' Plitzuweit said in a news release.

