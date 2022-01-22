GOPHERS WOMEN'S GAME DAY

At Michigan State, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Radio: 96.7-FM, streamed on Big Ten Plus

Gophers update: How will Minnesota respond to a 56-point loss to Iowa that is tied for the second-biggest loss in program history? That answer could give a clue for the rest of the season. The Gophers have lost two straight Big Ten games after winning three of the previous five. Minnesota is 1-3 vs. Michigan State under Whalen, 0-2 at East Lansing. G Sara Scalia was the only Gophers player to finish in double figures vs. the Hawkeyes, something she has done in nine straight games. PG Jasmine Powell was held scoreless for the first time in her college career. The Gophers hit a season-low four three-point shots on 19 attempts.

Michigan State update: The Spartans will be playing for the first time since a 65-46 victory over Northwestern last Sunday at home. Their game Wednesday against Indiana was postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Indiana program. Michigan and Minnesota have three common opponents in Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State. The Gophers went 0-3 vs. those teams. The Spartans lost by 17 in Iowa, by six to Ohio State and beat Nebraska by three. The Spartans are led by senior G Nia Clouden, who is third in the Big Ten in scoring (21.3) and averages 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. F Matilda Ekh, a freshman, is averaging 11.5 points. The Spartans lost guard Alyza Winston (12.2 points), who left the team after 10 games and has decided to transfer.