Gophers women’s basketball team takes on Penn State in return to Big Ten play

Nittany Lions update: Much like the Gophers, it’s difficult to assess the Lions, considering only two of their nonconference opponents have winning records. After opening the season 8-0, Penn State has gone 1-3, with losses to St. John’s, Indiana and Kansas — teams with a combined 29-7 record. The loss to Kansas was by just three points. Sophomore 6-6 center Gracie Merkle is third in the Big Ten in scoring (20.3), shooting 66.9% and averaging 9.7 rebounds. On the outside, guard Moriah Murray (15 points per game) is shooting 42.7% on three-pointers and is first in the conference in threes made per game (3.7).