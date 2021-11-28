Sunday at Williams Arena against visiting University of Texas at San Antonio, the Gophers women's basketball team started both halves rather slowly. UTSA scored the game's first seven points, five of the first seven to start the second.

The rest of the time? Pretty much all Gophers.

With balanced scoring and stifling defense, Minnesota improved to 6-3 with a 81-52 victory over the Roadrunners (1-4).

Throw out those two slow starts and the Gophers out-scored UTSA 79-40

Jasmine Powell led the Gophers from start to finish. She scored a season-high 23 points, had eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Gophers in all three categories. She hit on four of seven three-pointers. Alexia Smith scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

The Roadrunners were led by LaPraisjah Johnson, who had 15.

Fifteen Gophers players saw action, and 12 scored. The Gophers out-scored the Roadrunners 15-6 on the break, 21-11 off turnovers.

The Gophers will face undefeated North Carolina (6-0) in the Big 10-ACC Challenge Wednesday night at Williams Arena.