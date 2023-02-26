Sunday at Williams Arena, on senior day, in their final game of the regular season, the Gophers women's basketball team showed both grit and great timing.

They needed both.

Having seen a double-figure lead evaporate in the third quarter, with the score tied late in the fourth, the Gophers scored seven unanswered points late on the way to a 77-69 victory over Purdue.

The victory — the Gophers' first against a Big Ten team with a winning record — improved them to 11-18 overall and 4-13 in the Big Ten, good for 12th place. The Gophers will play 13th-seeded Penn State in the first game of the conference tournament at Target Center on Wednesday.

Purdue (18-9, 9-8) finished seventh.

The Gophers got 17 points, five assists and three rebounds from Mara Braun, who scored 11 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter. Center Rose Micheaux had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Lasha Petree scored a game-high 26 for Purdue.

Up 11 at the half, the Gophers were out-scored 25-11 in the third — with 10 coming from Petree — to trail by four into the fourth.

But they didn't crack.

The score was tied at 62-62 with 3:20 left after Caitlyn Harper hit two free throws for Purdue.

Moments later Petree drove the lane and Katie Borowicz was called for a foul. The play was reviewed and the foul stood, but Petree was called for an intentional foul. Braun hit both free throws, then Mallory Heyer fed Micheaux for a basket on the ensuing possession.

The Gophers got a stop, then Braun fed Heyer for a corner three – Heyer's only points in the game – and the Gophers were up 69-62 with 2 minutes left. And that lead stood thanks to perfect 6-for-6 free throw shooting from Braun and Borowicz down the stretch.

The Gophers out-scored the Boilermakers 15-7 over the final 2:48.