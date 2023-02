Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Note: All games will be televised on BTN except for Sunday's championship, which is on ESPN.

Wednesday • first round

Game 1: No. 13 seed Penn State (13-16) vs. No. 12 seed Gophers (11-18), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 14 seed Northwestern (9-20) vs. No. 11 seed Rutgers (11-19), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday • second round

Game 3: No. 9 seed Michigan State (15-13) vs. No. 8 seed Nebraska (16-13), 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 seed Michigan (21-8), 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 10 seed Wisconsin (11-19) vs. No. 7 seed Purdue (18-9), 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 seed Illinois (21-8), 8 p.m.

Friday • quarterfinals

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 seed Indiana (26-2), 11:30 a.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 seed Ohio State (23-6), 2 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 seed Iowa (23-6), 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 seed Maryland (24-5), 8 p.m.

Saturday • semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

Sunday • championship

Game 13: semifinal winners, 4 p.m.