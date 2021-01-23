Going into Saturday's season opener, Hugh McCutcheon didn't want to make any predictions. The volleyball season was starting five months late, and while the seventh-ranked Gophers looked good in practice, their coach wasn't sure how that might translate to their opening match against Michigan State.

They got the kind of start they wanted, sweeping the Spartans 3-0 at Maturi Pavilion. The 25-18, 26-24, 25-16 victory wasn't always smooth, with some rust to shake off following the long layoff from competition. But the Gophers got strong performances from several returners and solid debuts from freshmen Taylor Landfair and Melani Shaffmaster in the team's first match since the NCAA semifinals on Dec. 19, 2019.

Adanna Rollins led the Gophers with 15 kills, and Stephanie Samedy had 10. Landfair, the nation's top recruit, also added 10 kills. Shaffmaster, who started at setter, contributed 29 assists.

The Gophers outhit Michigan State .378-.160 and had seven blocks to the Spartans' two.

The game was the first in 401 days for the Gophers. They play Michigan State again Sunday at the Pav.

Attendance at the opener was limited to about 40 people — family and friends of players — and the now-customary cardboard cutouts of fans, babies and dogs. The national anthem was sung virtually, shown on the video board.

The Gophers broke open a close first set with a 5-0 run as Michigan State struggled with accuracy. Two Spartans hitting errors assisted the Gophers as they turned a 14-14 tie into a 19-14 lead. They did not trail after that, sealing the set with a Rollins kill and a misfire by Michigan State's Molly Johnson.

The second set was more ragged for the Gophers. The Spartans scored the first three points and led by as many as eight, as the Gophers looked out of sync. A Naya Gros kill put the Spartans up 18-10 before the Gophers launched a rally.

A 5-2 spurt cut Michigan State's lead to 20-15, then two consecutive Spartans points made it 22-15. The Gophers responded with eight points in a row to seize their first lead of the set. A Samedy kill put them ahead 23-22, and she scored their final three points of the set to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Gophers were in control throughout the third set, riding an early 12-3 run to a lead that held up.