GOPHERS VOLLEYBALL GAMEDAY

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Penn State • BTN

Gophers update: The No. 9 Gophers (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) have won four straight matches and have four left to end the regular season. Hugh McCutcheon, who is retiring after the season, coached his last regular season home match Sunday in a three-set win against Indiana. Carter Booth combined for 18 kills and seven blocks in victories against Maryland and Indiana last week. Redshirt sophomore Taylor Landfair leads the Big Ten in kills per set (4.44) and points per set (4.98). The fourth-place Gophers also play at noon Sunday at Rutgers (8-20, 2-14).

Penn State update: The No. 14 Nittany Lions (21-6, 10-6) are also on a four-match win streak after upsetting No. 15 Purdue on the road last Saturday. Kashauna Williams, who ranks 10th in the league in kills, led them with 22 kills in West Lafayette, Ind. It was the first victory against a ranked opponent this season for Penn State, which hasn't beaten the Gophers in State College since 2018.