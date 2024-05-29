Is your browser's JavaScript enabled?
The Star Tribune 50 is a list of the largest publicly held companies in Minnesota, ranked by 2023 revenue. Numbers for companies that don't have a Dec. 31 year-end are from the four quarters ending November, December, January or February. Another 23 companies were considered, but their revenue was not high enough for the list. Data for the 50 largest companies also include each company's net income before extraordinary items, assets and market capitalization as of April 26. Data for the list were taken from Refinitiv, Yahoo Finance, company news releases and Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Percent change in profit is calculated by dividing the difference between the current year's income and the previous year's income by the absolute value of the previous year's income. This means the figure is able to account for negative profits (a net loss).
The list excludes public companies that do not trade on major exchanges; cooperatives; fraternal benefit organizations; and closely held companies, which usually do not disclose financial data. Companies that were delayed in filing year-end results were also excluded. Companies that have management headquarters in Minnesota, including Medtronic, Pentair and nVent Electric, are included.
Star Tribune 50 data compiled by Patrick Kennedy.