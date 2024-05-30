The border battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe is moving to Black Friday. The Big Ten announced Thursday that the Gophers-Badgers football game this November is moving forward a day, to Friday, Nov. 29, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. That game has long been played on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Other schedule changes or updates on Thursday include:

-- The Gophers' second game of the season, vs. Rhode Island, will be available on stream only: Peacock.

-- Maryland was chosen as the homecoming opponent. That game is Oct. 26, with kickoff coming at 11 a.m. or 2:30 or 3 p.m., depending on a future decision on broadcasting the game.

-- The season opener will be on FOX this year. North Carolina visits Minnesota on that Thursday (Aug. 29) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The biggest change, though, for Gophers fans -- and their neighbors -- will be moving the rivalry game to Black Friday. Nebraska and Iowa have traditionally played on Black Friday -- and now they'll have company. The Cornhuskers-Hawkeyes game that day is moving to a primetime TV slot.

2024 Gophers football schedule

Aug. 29 (Thu), 7 p.m.: vs. North Carolina

Sept. 7, 11 a.m.: vs. Rhode Island

Sept. 14, 2:30 p.m.: vs. Nevada

Sept. 21, time tbd: vs. Iowa

Sept. 28, time tbd: at Michigan

Oct. 5, time tbd: vs. USC

Oct. 12, time tbd: at UCLA

Oct. 19: First bye week

Oct. 26, time tbd: vs Maryland (Homecoming)

Nov. 2, time tbd: at Illinois

Nov. 9, time tbd: at Rutgers

Nov. 16: Second bye week

Nov. 23: vs. Penn State

Nov. 29 (Fri), 11 a.m.: at Wisconsin