Gophers gameday

6 p.m. vs. Georgia Tech • 6 p.m., CHI Health Center, Omaha • Streaming on ESPN3

U to face big hitter for Georgia Tech

Gophers update: The No. 3 Gophers (15-2) hope to continue the momentum from the end of their regular season, when they dropped only one set in a four-match win streak. According to coach Hugh McCutcheon, they have used a 10-day break from competition to tune up their game, with practices focused on quality over quantity. Senior Stephanie Samedy leads the Gophers' attack with 4.11 kills per set, with strong support from freshman Taylor Landfair (3.00) and junior Adanna Rollins (2.63). Redshirt senior Regan Pittman averages a team-high 1.40 blocks per set. The Gophers are 17-6 in second-round NCAA matches.

Georgia Tech update: The 23rd-ranked Yellow Jackets (14-4) beat Lipscomb 3-1 in Wednesday's first round. They are making their first NCAA appearance since 2009 and their 10th overall, with their best showing an Elite Eight appearance in 2003. Junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla leads Georgia Tech with 4.26 kills per set, and sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergmann contributes 3.98 kills per set. The 6-5 Bergmann, who has played internationally for Brazil, had a career-high 31 kills plus 15 digs against Lipscomb. The Yellow Jackets are 1-5 against the Gophers, with five consecutive losses in the series.

Rachel Blount