Mo Ibrahim

5-10, 210-pound senior from Baltimore

Last year: 201 carries, 1,076 yards, 15 TDs

Reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year has tremendous vision and cutting ability.

Treyson Potts

5-11, 210-pound sophomore from Williamsport, Pa.

Last year: 19 carries, 121 yards, one TD

When healthy, he's been an elusive runner who can catch balls out of the backfield.

Cam Wiley

6-2, 210-pound sophomore from Las Vegas

Last year: 29 carries, 179 yards, one TD

When he turns the corner, he can make one cut and go, sprinting past the defense.

Bryce Williams

6-0, 215-pound junior from Sarasota, Fla.

Last year: five carries, 13 yards, no TDs

Could find himself behind freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise Irving.