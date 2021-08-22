Mo Ibrahim
5-10, 210-pound senior from Baltimore
Last year: 201 carries, 1,076 yards, 15 TDs
Reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year has tremendous vision and cutting ability.
Treyson Potts
5-11, 210-pound sophomore from Williamsport, Pa.
Last year: 19 carries, 121 yards, one TD
When healthy, he's been an elusive runner who can catch balls out of the backfield.
Cam Wiley
6-2, 210-pound sophomore from Las Vegas
Last year: 29 carries, 179 yards, one TD
When he turns the corner, he can make one cut and go, sprinting past the defense.
Bryce Williams
6-0, 215-pound junior from Sarasota, Fla.
Last year: five carries, 13 yards, no TDs
Could find himself behind freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise Irving.
