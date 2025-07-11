Gophers star Koi Perich is shining bright, even if he isn’t impressed

ESKO, MINN. — The early-morning fog gave way to a thunderstorm that quickly traversed northeastern Minnesota, revisited Hwy. 61 and moved into Wisconsin. It would take a couple of hours for the sun to burn through the clouds on the last Saturday in June, making for a humid start to the Esko Elite Football Camp.
The weather didn’t dampen Zion Egge’s enthusiasm. The 8-year-old arrived at the Esko High School stadium with his parents, Drake and Haley, and immediately began running warm-up sprints, eager to get the festivities started. He wore football cleats, wide receiver gloves and — of course — a maroon and gold jersey emblazoned with the No. 3 and an autograph.
Both honored the star of the show.
Esko native Koi Perich, the Gophers safety and return ace who burst onto the national scene last fall and quickly became a fan favorite, was one of three coaches at the camp. Perich, who’ll be a sophomore at Minnesota this fall, was joined by his brother, Mason, a sophomore wide receiver for Minnesota State Mankato; and Cole Engen, a senior defensive end for St. John’s.
The Periches and Engen played together in high school, and they’re in the third year of coaching at the youth camp, which ran for two days and also had a session for players in fourth through eighth grade each day. It’s organized by Engen’s mother, Lorie, and Danielle Perich, mother of Koi and Mason. Some proceeds of the camp go to Esko community education.
“I love this stuff,” Koi said while wearing a desert camo hoodie, matching shorts and designer sunglasses. “We’re just trying to have a good time, help the kids get better and give a little back to the community.”
The coaches put the youngsters through some warm-up drills, then began teaching football fundamentals. One of the first lessons was how to secure the football.
“Hold the football high and tight,” Koi emphasized, showing the pigskin pressed hard against his shoulder. “Why do we do that? So we don’t fumble.”