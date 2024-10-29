Gophers true freshman Koi Perich has taken the Big Ten by storm as a safety, with a conference-best five interceptions, and as a punt returner, with a league-leading average of 14.2 yards. On Saturday against Maryland, he added another arrow to his quiver:
Gophers freshman Koi Perich becomes three-way threat — defense, special teams and offense, too
Koi Perich quietly lined up for one play on offense in last Saturday’s victory against Maryland. Coach P.J. Fleck said on radio, “He can handle it; he loves it.”
An offensive “deKoi” and maybe even more.
Perich lined up at running back for one play in the Gophers’ 48-23 victory over the Terrapins. He didn’t touch the ball, but his presence on that side of the ball certainly will give opponents another aspect of Minnesota’s offense for which they have to account.
On the play late in the first quarter — and immediately after he intercepted a Billy Edwards Jr. pass and returned it 45 yards to the Maryland 23 — Perich lined up in a two-back set to the right of quarterback Max Brosmer, with running back Darius Taylor to Brosmer’s left. Perich and Taylor both ran swing routes, and Brosmer passed to Taylor for a 4-yard gain.
“Go figure. Coach Harbaugh [offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh] calls one of [Perich’s] personnel groupings right after he picks it off,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday during his radio show on KFXN-FM. “… Koi was the first one on the field. The minute he heard his personnel grouping, he was right on the field.”
That was the only offensive play in which Perich participated, but it likely won’t be the last for the Esko, Minn., native, who excelled in all phases of the game in high school.
“He’s somebody we’ll invest in on offense, defense and special teams because he can handle it; he loves it,” Fleck said. “I don’t think it’s gonna be a lot early. We want to get his feet wet and get him going that way as we keep going through the season. Obviously, into next year probably will be more of the focus.’’
Earlier this month, Harbaugh was asked about the possibility of Perich playing on offense, but he wasn’t tipping his hand.
“I always want the best playmakers on offense, but I also want Coach Hetherman [defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman] to have those guys able to make those plays, too, because that gets us the ball back,” Harbaugh said. “… It’s funny you asked that question because I was sitting there at the end of practice, and Daniel [Jackson] was working on the JUGS [football passing machine]. I saw Koi doing the same thing. The way Koi works, it’s cool to see the impact he’s made.”
Perich’s big moments this year include a 60-yard punt return at Michigan, the game-sealing interceptions in wins over USC and UCLA and Saturday’s big game. He earned Big Ten freshman of the week honors for his latest effort, and two weeks ago he was the conference defensive player of the week. It might be only a matter of time until he adds the offensive honor.
“He’s earned everything that he’s gotten,” Fleck said. “He’s a student of the game. He works his tail end off on and off the field. … He just loves playing ball.”
