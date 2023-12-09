Lacey Eden scored two goals and Kirsten Simms added a goal and assist to lead the No. 3-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 5-1 victory over the No. 2 Gophers in Western Collegiate Hockey Association action on Saturday at Ridder Arena.

The victory gave the Badgers a split of the two-game series. The Gophers won the series opener on Friday 5-3.

Wisconsin's loss on Friday was the fourth in five games for the Badgers, who opened the season with 12 consecutive victories.

Eden, who played two prep seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's, scored a shorthanded goal in the second period to tie the game 1-1. Her second goal, in the third period, extended the Badgers' lead to 3-1.

Simms' goal made it 4-1 and she assisted on Britta Curl's goal in the final two minutes. Eden and Simms led the Badgers with 15 goals each.

After a scoreless first period, Josefin Bouveng scored early in the second period to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead.

The Badgers (14-4, 10-4 WCHA) outshot the Gophers (14-3-1, 10-3-1) 41-24.

The loss ended a nine-game unbeaten streak for Minnesota. The Gophers are idle for three weeks before playing host to Connecticut on Jan. 5.