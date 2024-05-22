Gophers pitching coach and alum Ty McDevitt agreed to a three-year deal to become the program's next head baseball coach, the Gophers announced Wednesday.

McDevitt replaces longtime Gophers coach and legend John Anderson, who retired this spring after amassing 1,390 wins in 43 seasons. The 31-year-old Apple Valley native served as Anderson's pitching coach since 2019 and was a volunteer assistant in 2017 and 2018.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of head baseball coach at the University of Minnesota," McDevitt said in a statement. "This program is steeped in rich history and tradition, built on the hard work, dedication, and passion of countless players, coaches, and supporters who have come before me. As I step into this role, I am committed to upholding the values and excellence that define Gopher Baseball. Together, we will strive to build upon this storied legacy, fostering a culture of integrity, resilience, and success both on and off the field."

Under McDevitt's tutelage this season, starter Connor Wietgrefe became the first Gophers pitcher to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors since 2019. Wietgrefe tied for first in the Big Ten with eight wins and his 2.77 ERA ranked second in the league. McDevitt's best pitcher at the U was Max Meyer from Woodbury. Meyer was drafted with the third overall pick by the Miami Marlins in the 2020 MLB Draft.

In January 2023, McDevitt took a leave of absence to recover from Lyme Disease, a tick-born illness that caused him to battle primarily neurological symptoms for more than two years.

Prior to joining the U staff, McDevitt pitched for the Gophers from 2012-16. Anderson recommended McDevitt to be his replacement after announcing he would retire following this season.

Last Saturday, the Gophers defeated Northwestern 4-2 in Evanston, which was Anderson's final game. They finished 25-23, 11-13 in league play to miss qualifying for the eight-team Big Ten tournament by a game.