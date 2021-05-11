The Gophers men's basketball team Tuesday officially announced signing one of their top additions this spring with Mahtomedi's Parker Fox as a transfer for next season.

The 6-foot-8 junior earned Division II All-American honors after averaging 22.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and national-best 3.5 blocks last season at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

"I am excited that he is able to live out his childhood dreams of wearing the Maroon and Gold," new Gophers coach Ben Johnson said in a release. "That is really cool. Parker is a high-energy player who will bring extreme athleticism to our program. He has always had passion for the game and loves to compete.

Fox had no Division I scholarship offers out of high school, but he committed to the Gophers on April 15. He also considered Ohio State, Creighton, Florida State, Vanderbilt, and Texas Christian.

"I grew up a fan," Fox said when he committed. "I'm so, so, so proud to be an athlete for the University of Minnesota."

Watching so many Gophers players from last season enter the transfer portal didn't cause Fox to waver on his decision. He believes in the vision of Johnson and his staff.

"It's hard to go into a team that has a blank slate," Fox said. "Credit to the guys who did. They want to be here as much as I want to be there. That's a big deal is trusting it. For me it was tough because I know how big of a decision this is but now that I made the decision I'm so glad I did. I can't wait to get to know some of these guys I don't know better and go to work with them every day."

Fox is among six transfers who have signed with the Gophers this spring, including his former Minnesota Heat AAU teammate and Irondale guard Sean Sutherlin. The 6-5 New Hampshire graduate transfer played a part in recruiting Fox to return home.

"We built a really strong relationship and friendship," Fox said. "We went our separate ways, but now that we are getting back together after four years it's great."

Austin native and Gophers junior guard Both Gach became the 10th player from the 2020-21 roster to enter to portal this week. That leaves Johnson with five scholarships to add depth for next season.

Currently, Fox and 6-9 sophomore Isaiah Ihnen (the only player returning) are the lone frontcourt players on the team. Fox, who projects as a power forward, worked on expanding his game with Northern State last season, which included improving his defense and outside shooting.

"I think I continue to improve as a defender as well," he said. "I think I can protect the rim well. But also switch out to defend ball screens and move my feet with my athleticism and my length. Offensively, I can play in the mid-post and play inside and out."