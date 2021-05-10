Gophers junior guard Both Gach was one of two players still on the roster from last season, but he's now expected to enter the transfer portal, a source told the Star Tribune.

Gach, a 6-foot-6 former Austin standout, transferred back to his home state last year after spending his first two seasons at Utah. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29 games last season, which included 16 starts.

In seven nonconference games, Gach averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shot 57% from the field, but he had a difficult time adjusting to Big Ten play, especially after a lingering foot injury.

Not being able to see his family during the pandemic made it tough on Gach as he struggled to get healthy last season.

"For me it's about being confident when I'm out there on the court and putting other things aside," Gach said earlier in the year.

In late March, Gach had surgery on his right foot. He initially spoke then to new Gophers coach Ben Johnson about returning to the team. Johnson and Gach had another conversation recently, though, about his decision to likely transfer and finish his career elsewhere, according to a source.

The Gophers have signed six transfers this spring, but Gach is expected to be the 10th player to enter the portal from last season's team. Sophomore forward Isaiah Ihnen would be the only player remaining from the 2020-21 roster.

Gach's departure would mean no more guards returning from the Richard Pitino era. But Johnson already signed five transfers to play on the perimeter. William & Mary's Luke Loewe, Lafayette's E.J. Stephens, New Hampshire's Sean Sutherlin and Charleston's Payton Willis have experience playing all three backcourt positions. George Washington's Jamison Battle is a three-point shooting specialist at forward.

The main focus for the Gophers right now is on the frontcourt with likely five scholarships remaining for the 2021-22 season.