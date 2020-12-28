Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim added AP third-team All-America to his growing list of honors Monday.

The first-team selections were Alabama's Najee Harris, and Iowa State's Breece Hall. The second teamers were Buffalo's Jaret Patterson and North Carolina's Javonte Williams, and the other third-team selection was North Carolina's Michael Carter.

Ibrahim is the Gophers' first running back to earn AP All-America honors since Laurence Maroney made the third team in 2005.

Last season, former Gophers safety Antoine Winfield was a first-team AP All-America, and former receiver Rashod Bateman made the third team.

Ibrahim was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year this season and led the conference in rushing yards (1,076), rushing yards per game (153.7) rushing touchdowns (15). He led the nation in rushing attempts per game, at 28.71.

A Baltimore native, Ibrahim still has two years of eligibility remaining. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in eight consecutive games, a school record.