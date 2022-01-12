GOPHERS GAMEDAY

6 p.m. at Michigan State • Breslin Center • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM

Preview: The Gophers (10-3, 1-3 in the Big Ten) were stuck with one of the toughest early Big Ten schedules playing Michigan State twice in their first five league games, including Wednesday's rematch in East Lansing. The No. 10 Spartans (13-2, 4-0) gave first-year coach Ben Johnson his first loss with the Gophers in a 75-67 game on Dec. 8 at Williams Arena. Michigan State's attempt to extend its eight-game winning streak was paused Saturday when Michigan couldn't play due to COVID-19 issues. The Gophers, who lost 73-60 on Sunday at Indiana, haven't won at the Breslin Center since a 96-90 overtime victory in Richard Pitino's second season in 2014-15.

Players to watch: Jamison Battle and Payton Willis combined for 37 points in Sunday's loss at Indiana, including 23 points in the second half. Battle had 17 points, but Willis was held to nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in the Dec. 8 loss against the Spartans. Michigan State's Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, and Tyson Walker each scored 15 points in the previous meeting with the Gophers.

Numbers: The Spartans rank second in field goal (47.9) and three-point percentage (41.5) in Big Ten games. The Gophers are 13th in field goal (40.9) and three-point percentage (24.7) in league play.