The Gophers showed a flair for the dramatic on Friday, rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat Michigan on the road. They couldn't quite match that in Saturday's series finale, but their persistence earned them a 2-2 tie at Yost Ice Arena.

No. 8 Michigan (5-5-2, 1-3-2 Big Ten) won the shootout — and earned an extra Big Ten point — when Seamus Casey scored on Gophers goaltender Justen Close. But the sixth-ranked Gophers (5-3-2, 1-2-1 Big Ten) came back twice from one-goal deficits to tie the score and finish the weekend without a defeat.

As it did in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Gophers, Michigan scored first, getting the opening goal from Nick Moldenhauer at 13 minutes, 40 seconds. Brody Lamb brought the Gophers even on a power-play goal at 17:58 of the second, but the Wolverines moved ahead 2-1 with only 11 seconds remaining in the period on Frank Nazar's power-play strike.

Jimmy Snuggerud tied it 2-2 at 15:34 of the third, gaining position in front of the net and shoving the puck past Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski. Casey was the only player to score in the shootout.

Each team finished with 39 shots on goal, and each went 1-for-2 on the power play.

"Our guys battled," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said on a postgame radio broadcast. "We just kept coming. I'm proud of our guys. They worked their tails off.

"This was a hard-fought weekend for us. It's something we can grow on."

Motzko said the Gophers had gotten away with "highway robbery" in Friday's series opener. Michigan led 3-1 until the line of Connor Kurth, Jimmy Clark and Lamb combined for the final three goals to lift the Gophers to a 4-3 victory.

Clark scored a pair, getting his first with one second remaining in the second period to cut the Wolverines' lead to 3-2 and ignite the rally. That line — and Close — made the difference in a win earned through effort rather than elegance.

"We stumbled and bumbled," Motzko said. "But we found a way to win. That's a character-builder."

On Saturday, the Gophers faced a hyped-up crowd at Yost Ice Arena. There was a celebrity sighting, too. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh — banned from the sidelines for Saturday's victory at Penn State after alleged sign-stealing by his football program — showed up at the hockey game, prompting a chant of "Free Jim Harbaugh!"

The Wolverines welcomed him with a 1-0 lead. They got the better chances in the first period and scored at 13:40, when Moldenhauer sent the puck past Close to end a net-front flurry of shots.

The Gophers were unable to find a rhythm early in the second period, mishandling the puck and failing to connect on passes. They got their first power play of the game at 6:06 and managed just a single shot on goal. But they dug in, wresting control of the game and dominating the final 10 minutes of the period.

After being outshot 14-9 in the first period, the Gophers turned the tables in the second, racking up 20 shots to the Wolverines' 11. They kept Barczewski on his toes with some quality shots, then got their second power-play opportunity when Philippe Lapointe was penalized for tripping Oliver Moore behind the Michigan net at 16:24.

Lamb cashed in at 17:58, ending a well-executed power play. He scored from the high slot, beating Barczewski on the glove side to tie the score 1-1.

But the Gophers committed a mistake with less than a minute left in the period, and Michigan made them pay. Ryan Chesley was called for high sticking to give the Wolverines' stellar power play a chance to regain the lead.

Nazar scored from the left circle at 19:49, sending the puck over Close's shoulder to put Michigan ahead 2-1 heading into the third.

The Gophers lost their flow again in the third period, managing only one shot on goal and six attempted shots in the first nine minutes. The Wolverines kept the heat on Close with six shots in the first half of the period.

As they did in the second period, the Gophers gained strength. Snuggerud established position in front of the net and was there to poke the puck in at 15:32, after Barczewski stopped a shot by Sam Rinzel.

They got some golden chances in the final minute of regulation but could not convert, and the game went to three-on-three in overtime.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.