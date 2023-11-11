Jimmy Clark scored twice and the Gophers men's hockey team claimed a 4-3 comeback victory over Michigan at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Brody Lamb had a career-high three points, including the winning goal with 3 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in regulation, as the Gophers handed the Wolverines their third straight defeat in Big Ten play.

Frank Nazar III put Michigan on the board first early at 1:37 of the opening period but Bryce Brodzinski answered quickly for Minnesota less than two minutes later.

The Wolverines built a two-goal lead on power-play goals by Dylan Duke and Rutger McGroarty to make it 3-1. Clark cut into that lead at 19:58 of the second period. He then tied it at 3-3 midway through the third before Lamb completed the Gophers rally.

Gophers goalie Justen Close stopped a season-high 37 shots and also recorded an assist, the third of his career. Jake Barczewski made 23 saves for the Wolverines.

The No. 6 Gophers (1-2-0 Big Ten, 5-3-1 overall) and No. 8 Michigan (1-3-1, 5-5-1) face off for Game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.