The Gophers men's hockey team didn't have many opportunities to score early on Friday. But it made the most of them.

Sam Rinzel and Bryce Brodzinski scored 92 seconds apart late in the first period, Rhett Pitlick had a goal and two assists and Justen Close made 33 saves as the seventh-ranked Gophers beat No. 18 Penn State 4-1 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.

The Gophers (8-4-3, 4-3-2-1 Big Ten) won despite Penn State's 34-21 advantage in shots on goal. The visitors only had three shots on goal in the first period, but they scored on two of them, with Rinzel tying the score at the 16:35 mark with his first college goal off a pass by Pitlick before Brodzinski put the Gophers ahead at 18:07 with his team-high ninth goal of the season. The goal also gave Brodzinski 100 career points — making him the 87th Gophers player to reach the milestone.

In the second period, Connor Kurth made it 3-1 by scoring for the third game in a row, cleaning up after a breakaway by Oliver Moore at the 9:06 mark, and Pitlick added a power-play goal at 11:42, one-timing in a pass from Jimmy Snuggerud out of midair and into the net.

Close made it hold up from there. He gave up a first-period goal to Dane Dowiak but otherwise shut down the Nittany Lions (8-5-3, 1-3-3), who began the night ranked fifth nationally at 4.1 goals per game.