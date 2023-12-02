The Gophers women's hockey team broke open a close game with a six-goal second period en route to a 9-2 WCHA victory over Bemidji State on Friday at Ridder Arena.

After the Beavers took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, the Gophers scored seven unanswered goals to take a 7-1 lead into the third.

Ava Lindsay and Abbey Murphy each had two goals and an assist to pace the No. 3 Gophers (12-2, 8-2 WCHA), who won their seventh consecutive game while defeating the Beavers (1-13-1, 1-10) for the 19th consecutive time.

Lauren O'Hara scored twice for the Gophers and Peyton Hemp and Ella Huber each had three assists.

Thirteen players had at least one point for the Gophers, who outshot the Beavers 49-20.

The teams conclude the series on Saturday on Ridder Arena.

The Gophers play three games next week — at St. Cloud State on Tuesday and a two-game series against Wisconsin at Ridder Arena next weekend — before taking a break from Dec. 10 to Jan. 4.