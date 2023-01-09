More from Star Tribune
Politics
Legalized sports gambling faces decent odds this session at Minnesota Legislature
Core question is who controls the games: teams, tribes or tracks.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball falls short in Madison, losing 81-77 to the Badgers
The Gophers got 17 points from Amaya Battle and Katie Borowicz but allowed Wisconsin its first Big Ten win.
Vikings
Vikings' 2023 opponents set: Another trip to Philadelphia on horizon
The Vikings will travel to the Eagles' home turf for the fifth time since 2016 (or sixth if there's an NFC Championship game rematch coming this season).
Gophers
Cooley scores late in OT to give Gophers men's hockey split with St. Cloud State
A fatigued Cooley, one of four players who rejoined the Gophers after playing in the world junior championships, scored with 18 seconds left in the extra session Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Gophers men's hockey beats St. Cloud State
The Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team beat St. Cloud State 2-1 in overtime on Sunday, January 8, 2023.