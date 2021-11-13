GOPHERS GAMEDAY

6:30 p.m. vs. Princeton• Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. • ESPN2, 100.3 FM

Preview:The Gophers (2-0) opened the Asheville Championship with a 73-69 victory Friday night over Western Kentucky, but it was closer than it should have been. With under 11 minutes to play, the Gophers led by 16, but the Hilltoppers stormed back to cut it to 71-69 with three seconds left. E.J. Stephens hit two free throws to secure the victory. Princeton defeated South Carolina 66-62 in Friday's second game in Asheville. The Tigers trailed by 10 points in the first half, but Jaelen Llewellyn and Drew Friberg led them on a comeback in the second half.

Players to watch: Sophomore Jamison Battle led the Gophers for the second straight game with 18 of his 20 points in the first half, including five three-pointers. But Payton Willis and Stephens were the difference makers when Western Kentucky made it a tight game late. They combined for 22 points in the second half. Princeton's Llewellyn led his team with 16 points against the Gamecocks, including 4-for-8 shooting from three.

Numbers: The Gophers hit 12-for-31 from three-point range against Western Kentucky. Princeton went 11-for-31 from beyond the arc in its win Friday over South Carolina.