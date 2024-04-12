Gophers guard Cam Christie announced Friday that he will test the NBA draft process while leaving open the possibility of returning to school.

This past season, Christie was the first Gophers player to earn All-Big Ten freshman honors since Amir Coffey in 2016-17. A 6-6 guard from Illinois, Christie averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and shot 39.1% from three-point range.

If Christie departs, that would be another blow this offseason for the Gophers, who also had Pharrel Payne, Braeden Carrington, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Isaiah Ihnen enter the transfer portal.

The Gophers finished 19-15 this year under third-year coach Ben Johnson, who will return his leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia next season. If Christie returns, he could join fellow backcourt starters Elijah Hawkins and Mike Mitchell Jr., who are expected back.

Christie's family had experience with the NBA draft previously with his older brother. Max Christie Jr. was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round after one year at Michigan State in 2022.

"There are a lot of things that went into his decision that are probably going to go into mine," Christie said earlier this past season.

As a four-star recruit out of Rolling Meadows in Arlington Heights, Christie started 26 games and scored in double figures in six straight games in Big Ten play, including a season-high 23 points on 6-for-9 shooting from three-point range in a 105-97 loss at Illinois on Feb. 28.