Gophers junior center Liam Robbins added his second national and conference weekly awards Monday by being honored as the Big Ten and Naismith Award player of the week.

The 7-foot Robbins spearheaded the 75-57 upset Saturday against No. 7 Michigan by leading the team with 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes.

Robbins ranks second on the team in scoring (13.8), first in rebounding (7.3) and leads the Big Ten in blocks (2.6) this season.

After transferring from Drake, the Iowa native has started all 15 games and helped the No. 17 Gophers go undefeated at home so far this season with an 11-0 record, including wins over Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan.

In those four victories against ranked opponents at home, Robbins averaged 21.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.3 steals. He also shot 61.7% (29 for 47) from the field, 78.1% (25 for 32) from the foul line and 50% (6 for 12) from three-point range.

In early January, Robbins won the Big Ten player of the week award and Oscar Robertson national player of the week award after his 27-point, 14-rebound, five-block performance in a 17-point win against Ohio State.

The Gophers had their Wednesday game postponed at Nebraska with the Cornhuskers on pause due to COVID-19, but they're scheduled to host Maryland on Saturday at the Barn.